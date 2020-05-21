STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahe not to sell liquor to outsiders

In the light of fears of community spread of Covid, Puducherry government has ordered that people from outside would not be allowed to buy liquor from Mahe.

liquor store, Kerala liquor store

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In the light of fears of community spread of Covid, the Puducherry government has ordered that people from outside would not be allowed to buy liquor from Mahe.  The new decision of Puducherry government will be a setback for the tipplers of Kannur and Kozhikode who reach Mahe to buy liquor as it is cheaper there. Only people with Aadhaar cards to prove that they are residents of Mahe will be allowed to buy liquor. 

According to the data available, liquor worth over `50 lakh is being sold daily from Mahe.It is learnt that the government also plans to increase the tax on liquor being sold within its territory.  As part of this, two types of taxes will be imposed in two regions of the Union Territory. 

According to the new decision, the Covid tax will be 50 per cent in Puducherry and Karaikkal and 75 per cent in Mahe and Yanam. Once the Lieutenant Governor gives his nod for this, it would be implemented.
 The liquor shops are expected to open from Thursday onwards in the state. It is to avoid the rush of outsiders to Puducherry that the government has decided to hike the tax.

