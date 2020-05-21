PC Vishnunath calls for augmented tests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC secretary PC Vishnunath has sought augmented sample tests for all those people suspected of having Covid-19 as he fears that this has been stopped since May 1. He feels that this is the only source to find out whether there has been community transmission of Coronavirus or not. Vishnunath maintained that it is the augmented test which determines whether a patient has contracted the Coronavirus through social contact or while travelling. He said on April 27 a total of 3,056 samples were sent to the lab for further tests.

“On April 28, 3,101 samples were taken for augmented tests. It implies that there was an increase of only 45 samples, which include three positive cases. This was informed by none other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which was a serious revelation,” said Vishnunath, who is also the KPCC vice-president.

“However, in the subsequent days, the number of samples collected for augmented tests had come down and that sounds dubious He also demanded to know if the government has hidden the results of those samples which were given for re-tests when the augmented tests came to a halt on May 1.