Post flip-flops, SSLC, HSE exams set for May 26 start

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After much uncertainty, the pending SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will begin on May 26.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the decision to go ahead with the examinations as per the time table announced earlier was taken after the Centre relaxed its lockdown restrictions.

The CM’s office had made an announcement earlier in the day that the SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations have been postponed to the first week of June. But in the afternoon, the Centre wrote to the states that Class X and XII Board exams could be conducted during the lockdown period with certain conditions.

“Arrangements will be made for all students to appear for the examinations. Students and parents need not have any anxiety. If any issue is brought to the government’s notice, it will be solved,” Pinarayi said during his media briefing on Wednesday.The CM added that all safety precautions against Covid-19 would be taken.