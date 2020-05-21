Trawling ban from june 9; boat operators feel heat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday announced a 52- day trawling ban starting from June 9. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma made the announcement after consulting the stakeholders of the fishing community through video-conferencing. During the ban, only traditional fishermen will be allowed to venture into coastal seas. “The increase in fish wealth is testimony to the effectiveness of trawling ban during its gestation period,” said the minister.

She was responding to the criticism of trawl boat operators that the study behind the ban was outdated and required revision. The ban was introduced in 1988 as a measure of sustainable fishing. The fishing community is sharply divided over the effectiveness of trawling ban. While traditional fishermen wanted a 90-day ban, boat operators said it would hit their livelihood badly. All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association boycotted the meeting.

20 BOATS FOR RESCUE SERVICE Before implementing the ban, all trawl boats will be removed from the harbours. Harbours, landing centres and fuel bunks will shut down during the ban. Mercykutty Amma said 20 boats will be leased from private boat operators for rescue service and patrolling during the period. “As many as 80 fishermen trained in rescue services will be deployed for the purpose,” she said. Marine Enforcement and Coast Guard will ensure that the ban has been complied with. District collectors in coastal districts will convene a separate meeting regarding enforcement. The minister said the service of the long-awaited marine ambulance will be available by June or July.

MORE RELAXATION The fisheries department will allow more boats to operate during lockdown period. “Boats that can hold 50 workers will be allowed with 30 fishermen. Carrier boats that accompany these big boats will also be allowed to go,” said the minister. There were also indications that the government may allow multiday fishing. At present, only single-day fishing is allowed. The minister also advised fishermen to use fishing nets of lesser gauge so as to engage lesser number of workers. She also defended the government’s decision to ban public auctioning of the day’s catch. “The current pricing mechanism gives better value to fishermen,” she added.