24 returnees from abroad, other states test positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imported cases continue to push the Covid-19 graph upward with 24 more returnees, who came from abroad and other states, testing positive on Thursday. With this, the number of returnees who tested positive has become 152.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 177. Of the cases reported, 14 came from abroad and 10 were from other states. At the same time, the day also saw eight negative cases and three new hotspot areas.

The cases were reported from Malappuram (5), Kannur (4), Kottayam and Thrissur (three each), Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha (two each) and Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod (one each). The recovered cases were from Wayanad (five) and one each from Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. “All the cases reported on the day were imported ones.

14 were from abroad (UAE- 8, Kuwait- 4, Qatar-1 and Malaysia- 1) and 10 were from other states (Maharashtra-5, Tamil Nadu-3, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh one each),” said a statement from the health minister’s office.

Three more hotspots

Three areas —Thrikkadeeri and Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad and Dharmadam in Kannur —were declared hotspots on Thursday. At the same time, eight areas were removed from the hotspot list. The total number of hotspots in the state stood at 28.