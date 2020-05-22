Air travel safety checklist

By Express News Service

Domestic flight services are expected to resume on May 25. Here are the safety guidelines for travellers flying from airports in the state

1.Only passengers are allowed inside the airport

2.Passengers should wear facemasks at the airport and throughout the journey.

3.Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport.No physical

check-in at airport counters.

4.Passengers should undergo a temperature check at the airport entrance

5.Passengers should download Aarogya Sethu app and register details. Children below the age of 14 are exempted from using the app. Passengers with ‘Red’ status in the app would not be allowed to travel

6.Passengers should maintain social distancing while in the queue for thermal check and during all boarding procedures. Passengers should maintain a distance of at least 1 to 1.5-metres between each other

7.Only one hand baggage and one checked-in bag will be allowed

8.Passengers should not group inside the airport. Even family travelling together should follow social distancing norms

9.While using washrooms, passengers need to follow the specific guidelines

Compiled by Ajay Kanth