STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CFSL’s second report on visuals of attack handed over to Dileep

The case came up for hearing on Thursday but the court posted it to May 27.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court, which is hearing the actor abduction case of 2017, has handed over the second report on the visuals of the attack that were examined by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, to actor Dileep, one of the 10 accused facing trial in the case. The court will also look to complete the cross-examination of a few remaining witnesses which has been pending for the past two months. The case came up for hearing on Thursday but the court posted it to May 27.

Sources said the report, which answers the queries raised by Dileep regarding the content of the visuals retrieved from the mobile phone of one of the accused, was handed over by the CFSL to the court on April 18. Later, it was handed over to Dileep. As per a Supreme Court directive, Dileep was permitted to get his queries regarding the visuals clarified with the help of CFSL instead of getting a copy of the same. Following his request, the sessions court had sent the memory card containing the visuals to the CFSL following which a report was filed in February. However, Dileep approached the court again stating all his queries were not answered.

A further examination of the visuals was conducted in March and a detailed report was prepared by CFSL with clarification. Based on the report, Dileep’s counsel will be asked to complete the cross-examination of the witnesses. At present, the trial has been halted owing to the lockdown. With the report received, the court can proceed with the cross-examination after the lockdown. Meanwhile, the court asked about the availability of the witnesses whose cross-examination was yet to be completed. The prosecution will check the same and inform the court on May 27. There are 335 witnesses of which 136 were to be examined in the first phase ending April 7. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dileep Actress abduction case CFSL
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp