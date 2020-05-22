CFSL’s second report on visuals of attack handed over to Dileep

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court, which is hearing the actor abduction case of 2017, has handed over the second report on the visuals of the attack that were examined by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, to actor Dileep, one of the 10 accused facing trial in the case. The court will also look to complete the cross-examination of a few remaining witnesses which has been pending for the past two months. The case came up for hearing on Thursday but the court posted it to May 27.

Sources said the report, which answers the queries raised by Dileep regarding the content of the visuals retrieved from the mobile phone of one of the accused, was handed over by the CFSL to the court on April 18. Later, it was handed over to Dileep. As per a Supreme Court directive, Dileep was permitted to get his queries regarding the visuals clarified with the help of CFSL instead of getting a copy of the same. Following his request, the sessions court had sent the memory card containing the visuals to the CFSL following which a report was filed in February. However, Dileep approached the court again stating all his queries were not answered.

A further examination of the visuals was conducted in March and a detailed report was prepared by CFSL with clarification. Based on the report, Dileep’s counsel will be asked to complete the cross-examination of the witnesses. At present, the trial has been halted owing to the lockdown. With the report received, the court can proceed with the cross-examination after the lockdown. Meanwhile, the court asked about the availability of the witnesses whose cross-examination was yet to be completed. The prosecution will check the same and inform the court on May 27. There are 335 witnesses of which 136 were to be examined in the first phase ending April 7.