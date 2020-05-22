Congress reiterates CBI probe into controversial Sprinklr deal

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Pinarayi Vijayan government in an affidavit informed the Kerala High Court, that US-based PR and marketing firm -- Sprinklr will have no more role in COVID-19 data analysis, the Congress on Friday reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the deal, that was kept as a closely guarded secret.

Speaking to the media here, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said his and the opposition's position on this deal right from the start has turned to be true and the fresh affidavit submitted makes it complete.

"The case is still in the court, but we wish to reiterate our earlier position that the entire truth on this controversial deal has to be probed by the CBI. Vijayan was ridiculing us each time we raised this matter, but in the affidavit that was submitted on Thursday, shows a clear somersault if you compare, the government's first affidavit on this issue," said Chennithala.

"Had I not raised this issue on April 10 for the first time, not a soul would have known of this deal with Sprinklr. Vijayan ever since Covid surfaced has been meeting the media practically every day and barring this, he said everything. A CBI probe will reveal , on how and why this Sprinklr was selected. Then Vijayan said, only Sprinklr would be able to do this, now they say everything can be done by C-DIT ( the state agency) . Everything is fishy and contradictory. Let the truth come out," added Chennithala.

Last month, the Kerala High Court after hearing various petitioners in the controversial transfer of COVID-19 patients data by the Kerala government, while refusing to stay the agreement, gave a number of directions to the state government, saying all safeguards regarding data privacy be maintained and posted the case, which is soon coming up and hence the new affidavit was filed.

The main demand of the Opposition (both Congress and BJP) was to stay and cancel the agreement.

"We will pursue this issue seriously as none knows about the data of five lakhs people which this company collected between March 27th and April 3rd. This amounts to data of around five lakhs people in our state. Yesterday in the affidavit , the state government has said they will be asking Sprinklr to destroy all the data. But, how will we know if they do that. We will pursue this case in the court also," added Chennithala.