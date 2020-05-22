STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heavy pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers breach banks in several areas

Five shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened on Friday morning. Four shutters were opened up to 1.25 m and 1 shutter up to 1.5 m due to heavy inflow into the reservoir.

Published: 22nd May 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Photo | EPSAshwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several parts of the capital were flooded after heavy rain lashed the southern districts in the past few days, raising a question mark over the state’s preparedness for the monsoon. Many low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram were inundated as pre-monsoon showers gained strength.

Five shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened on Friday morning. Four shutters were opened up to 1.25 m and 1 shutter up to 1.5 m due to heavy inflow into the reservoir. Rivers like Chittar, Killiyar and Vamanapuram have breached the banks in several parts including Nedumangad, flooding nearby areas in Thiruvananthapuram.

The district administration warned that as shutters of the dam are being kept open, the water level of Karamana River would be going up. So the people who live on the banks of the rivers should be cautious over the rising water levels. The heavy rains also caused a landslide in Aryanad, but no major damage to property or casualties were reported.

In key places in the city like Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Karamana, Goureeshapattom and Kannanmoola regions, flood water has submerged roads and houses. In Attakulangara Karimadom colony also, water levels went up.  District collector K Gopalakrishnan visited the regions in the city where flash floods occurred. Meanwhile, the weathermen issued a yellow alert in three districts Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki warning of heavy isolated rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala rains Aruvikkara dam
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp