Heavy pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers breach banks in several areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several parts of the capital were flooded after heavy rain lashed the southern districts in the past few days, raising a question mark over the state’s preparedness for the monsoon. Many low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram were inundated as pre-monsoon showers gained strength.

Five shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened on Friday morning. Four shutters were opened up to 1.25 m and 1 shutter up to 1.5 m due to heavy inflow into the reservoir. Rivers like Chittar, Killiyar and Vamanapuram have breached the banks in several parts including Nedumangad, flooding nearby areas in Thiruvananthapuram.

The district administration warned that as shutters of the dam are being kept open, the water level of Karamana River would be going up. So the people who live on the banks of the rivers should be cautious over the rising water levels. The heavy rains also caused a landslide in Aryanad, but no major damage to property or casualties were reported.

In key places in the city like Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Karamana, Goureeshapattom and Kannanmoola regions, flood water has submerged roads and houses. In Attakulangara Karimadom colony also, water levels went up. District collector K Gopalakrishnan visited the regions in the city where flash floods occurred. Meanwhile, the weathermen issued a yellow alert in three districts Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki warning of heavy isolated rains.