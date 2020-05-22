STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lottery sales resume

The sale of state lotteries resumed on Thursday after a gap of two months.  A total of 1.39 lakh tickets of eight lotteries were sold on the day.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

With the resumption of lottery sales, vendors are finally back to their routine life after nearly two months of lockdown. Thangaraj, a Tamil Nadu native, sells tickets from Kaloor bus stand in Kochi amid the concerns of poor patronage from customers | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sale of state lotteries resumed on Thursday after a gap of two months.  A total of 1.39 lakh tickets of eight lotteries were sold on the day. Only tickets of postponed draws will be sold this month. New tickets will be launched in June.

The Lotteries Department had postponed eight draws when the ticket sales were stopped in March last due to the pandemic spread. These include seven weekly lotteries and the Summer Bumper. Sources in the Lotteries Department said the initial day’s sale was hopeful though the figure pales in comparison to the previous daily average. The department prints 90-96 lakh tickets of its weekly lotteries. On a normal day unsold tickets would come around only a few hundreds.   

The tickets being sold now are of Pournami (two draws), Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and the Summer Bumper. The Summer Bumper lottery draw was originally scheduled on March 31. The new date is June 26 and 8.4 lakh of the total 10 lakh tickets were sold until Thursday. The lottery sales is being conducted as per the social distancing directions of the government.

State lotteries is a major non-tax revenue source of the state government. The department’s sales turnover in 2018-19 was Rs 9,262.70 crore. Target for FY 20 was Rs 11,863 crore. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had earlier said that the achievement would be much low due to the pandemic and lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp