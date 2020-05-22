Mob abuses journalist, five arrested

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Koduvally police on Thursday arrested five people for harassing a scribe who was returning home after work on Wednesday night. Madhyamam senior reporter C P Bineesh was verbally abused by a mob when he reportedly stopped his vehicle at Kavumpoyil to answer a call.

“At least 15 people surrounded me with sticks and started to insult me, even after I showed them my media accreditation cards. They snatched the key from my vehicle and kept asking me why I was still on the road at 7pm. This went on for a while after which I called the police,” he said. Bineesh also alleged the cops who reached the spot along with the local ward member supported the mob. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists demanded strict action against those behind the attack.