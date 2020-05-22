Report 2 hours in advance at airports; no crowding even if you’re a family 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Domestic air travellers have to reach airports at least two hours in advance once services are expected to resume from May 25. Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has put in place a robust system for ensuring social distancing of passengers who have to spend more time on additional procedures introduced as part of Covid-19 safety guidelines at all airports in the country.

CIAL spokesperson P S Jayan said the travellers need to adhere to strict social distancing norms right from the parking lot of the airport to boarding the flight. “Only travellers wearing masks will be allowed on the airport premises and there should not be any visitors. Specific spots for passengers to stand in queue for checking body temperature and other boarding procedures stipulated as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) have been earmarked,” he said.

CISF officials will check the phones of the passengers to ensure that they have registered with Aarogya Setu app. As per the SOP, all departing passengers except children below the age of 14 years have to install the app. Passengers not showing ‘Green’ on ‘Aarogya Setu’ will not be allowed to enter the airport.

Only limited food and beverages (F&B) shops and retail outlets will be functioning at the airport and there will be only takeaways. Even members of the same family will not be allowed to gather together inside the airport and each individual should maintain social distancing protocol of one metre to 1.5 metre.

Passengers need to follow specific guidelines for using the washroom, X-ray machines, conveyor belts and luggage handling.