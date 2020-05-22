Stranded due to lockdown, 11,300 Kerala students apply for change of exam centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 11,300 students appearing for the SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations have applied for the 'change of centre' option facilitated by the state government. The last date for applying for the change was Thursday.

A total of 1800 students have applied for the SSLC examinations while 9500 students applied for the HSE and VHSE examinations for two years combined.

Most of the applicants are those who were stranded in other states or districts. "The applications will be compiled and sent to the respective centres. The students who got the acknowledgement from the web portal can go to the nearest centre with the print-out of the application forms to write the exam," said an officer of the general education department.

Arrangements ready for exams in UAE and Lakshadweep

According to A Shahjahan, general education secretary, the arrangements for the SSLC examinations in the UAE have been completed and they will be held at nine centres there. He said the UAE government has also given its nod for conducting the examination at the centres. The Union government has already given approval, he said.

"The permission from the UAE government was pending. Now, the government has given the green signal and the examination at UAE and Lakshadweep will be held as per schedule. The question papers and answer sheets are ready," he said.

The students can enter the school premises only after the thermal screening process. They will enter the examination hall after cleaning their hands with sanitisers. The students with symptoms will be isolated and seated in separate classrooms. School buses will also be disinfected in addition to the classrooms with the help of fire force teams, which have already begun cleaning schools.



The examinations will begin from May 26, adhering to social distancing norms and with enough safety precautions. A total of 24 students are allowed in a single exam hall and only two are allowed to sit on a single bench. HSE examinations will take place in the forenoon session while SSLC will be in the afternoon session.