14-day quarantine must for domestic flyers, Kerala insists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Centre allowing resumption of domestic flight services from Monday, the state government has insisted on making testing and quarantine mandatory for the flyers landing in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it categorically clear on Friday that all passengers, except those coming for one- or two-day visit, would have to undergo 14-day quarantine even though the Central government has relaxed quarantine norms for domestic flight passengers. The quarantine procedures will be the same as that of rail passengers. It means the asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to undergo home quarantine.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said the Central government was not in favour of quarantine for domestic air passengers. However, states such as Kerala and Assam announced that quarantine was required, as the number of Covid-19 positive cases detected among returnees has increased steadily. “We are not shutting the door on people coming to the state. But at the same time, there is a need to step up the vigil in the wake of an increase in the number of cases,” said Pinarayi.

Earlier, Health Minister K K Shailaja spoke about making quarantine mandatory for returnees. She said the local bodies would monitor whether the returnees are adhering to quarantine norms. She said the state had one of the best recovery rate of 95 per cent. “As many as 188 positive cases have been reported in the state after people started returning by special flights since May 7, and 90 per cent of them have been people who came from outside,” she said.

The Covid Jagratha portal, which collects information of people returning from outside, will be updated so that the domestic air passengers can also enter their details, the chief minister said. The passengers will be screened using infrared thermal scanners at the airport to check for symptoms. Those showing symptoms will be moved to institutional quarantine, he added.