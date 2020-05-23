Chavakkad woman buried; her route, entry date cause confusion

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The mortal remains of 73-year-old KhadeejaKutty, a native of Chavakkad who died of Covid-19 on Thursday night, were buried as per the protocol at Adithiruthy Juma Masjid on Friday. Khadeejakutty, who returned from Mumbai, was admitted to Chavakkad Taluk Hospital on Wednesday morning and breathed her last around 9am when she was about to be shifted to the Medical College Hospital here. Her swab samples, which were taken after her death, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

On Friday, the mortal remains were buried as per the religious rituals by a group of four volunteers who were given special training in adhering to the Covid protocol.District Medical Officer K J Reena said, “The contact tracing of Khadeejakutty has already begun. So far, five people, who are her primary contacts, have been put under observation. As and when the full list of contacts is ready, it will be released through a medical bulletin.”

Her route map will not be published as she was directly taken to the Chavakkad Taluk Hospital after arriving in the district as her health condition had turned worse, she said.As per the medical bulletin issued on Thursday, Khadeejakutty suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure and she had acute respiratory disorder when she was admitted to the taluk hospital. The bulletin also stated that the woman had entered the state through Walayar checkpost in Palakkad with three co-travellers on May 18.

What is shocking is the fact that Khadeejakutty had presented a medical fitness certificate issued by a Mumbai-based homoeopathic doctor at the checkpost. Issued on May 17, the certificate indicated that Khadeejakutty was aged 68 and that she was totally fit to travel with no Covid-19 symptoms.

Thalappady or Walayar?

However, Guruvayur MLA K V Abdul Khader said that after talking to her relatives, he came to know that Khadeejakutty, along with three others, had entered the state through Thalappady checkpost in Kasaragod district. The health department disputed this, saying she was taken in an ambulance from Perinthalmanna by her son as her health condition was deteriorating.

In addition, confusion exists regarding the date on which Khadeejakutty and her co-travellers entered the state. While official sources said she crossed Walayar on May 18 (Monday), there is no confirmation from the part of her relatives on the matter. However, the health department has not clarified why the group had travelled to Perinthalmanna from Walayar to reach Chavakkad and why there was a delay in admitting her in the taluk hospital if she had entered the state on May 18. As confusion prevails on the route taken by the group, tracing the contacts of Khadeejakutty and her co-travellers is likely to become a challenge for the health department.