COVID-19: Malayali family books chopper for Rs 5 lakh to return from Bengaluru

The family of four will be airlifted from HAL in Bengaluru and dropped at Kochi airport.

Published: 23rd May 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 10:37 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a few days, domestic flight services will resume across the country. However, Kerala’s super-rich do not want to risk flying with strangers fearing COVID-19 infection and are instead opting for chartered flights.

One such Malayali family has decided to book a chartered helicopter for almost Rs 5 lakh to fly from Bengaluru to its home in Kochi on Tuesday. 

Kochi airport officials said they have been getting requests from chartered airlines seeking landing clearance after the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Home Affairs relaxed lockdown restrictions for private chartered flights.

“Many are ready to spend on chartered helicopter services due to the COVID-19 scare. During the first and second phase of the lockdown, we received several such enquiries from people from across the country looking to reach Kerala. We could not take up the assignment then. With the restrictions eased now, we hope to provide the service,” said a senior executive of a private airliner.

Shoby T Paul, the CEO of Halo Airways Pvt Ltd, which will transport the family to Kochi, said the pandemic scare had led to a rise in such queries, including from people who have never flown in a private flight before.

About Tuesday’s chopper service, he said the family of four will be airlifted from HAL in Bengaluru and dropped at Kochi airport.

“The travel time is two hours each side. The family opted for a chartered helicopter as a 32-year-old woman in the family is 26 weeks pregnant and the family fears the likelihood of a Covid-19 infection on a regular flight,” Shoby said.

He said the passengers will be subjected to all safety protocol and shifted directly to their house in Kochi city for mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

“We are in the process of finishing all necessary flight procedures, including the procurement of a fit-to-fly certificate for the pregnant woman,” Shoby said.

