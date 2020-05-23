Facemasks to be distributed among students from Saturday

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The face masks for around 14 lakh students appearing for the remaining SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations will be delivered to their homes by the state government through the respective local-self governments in the wake of Covid-19 spread. The ward -level distribution of the reusable two-layer masks will begin from Saturday and will end by Monday as the examinations are scheduled from Tuesday.

The masks made by NSS volunteers of the schools with the support of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) have been distributed to the district-level SSK co-ordinators and it will be delivered to the respective wards with the help of elected representatives of local self-government bodies and NSS volunteers. The addresses of students have already been collected by SSK from the respective class teachers.

The volunteers, Kudumbasree workers and coordinators will deliver the masks after verifying students’ data from the list given by SSK. However, if there some students are not present in their homes due to the lockdown, they can collect the masks from the respective counters which will be opened at all schools before the examination begins.

Speaking to TNIE, A P Kuttykrishnan, Project Director, SSK, said the arrangements for mask distribution have been completed and it is ready for distribution. “The distribution process will be simpler as each ward member or councillors will be chipped in for this activity with the help of volunteers,” he said.