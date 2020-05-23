STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Highest single-day spike in Kerala with 62 new COVID-19 cases, seven are health workers

Of the total cases reported, 49 were returnees. The hotspots in the state increased to 37 with nine new places being added to the list.

Published: 23rd May 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting alarm bells ringing, the state recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 62 more people testing positive. Worryingly, seven healthcare workers were among the new cases including some on screening duty at a check post designated for the entry of people returning to the state.

Of the total cases reported, 49 were returnees. Thirteen others contracted the virus due to close contact with people who were already infected. The hotspots in the state increased to 37 with nine new places being added to the list. Meanwhile, three people also recovered from the virus and were discharged.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) said that as the state now has all the factors in place for the dreaded community transmission, the government should not shy away from addressing the issue. It said a false sense of security among the public will do more harm than good for the state.

"The virological factors that increase the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 virus need to examined. Take the case of healthcare workers. One contracted the virus while transporting a sample to a virus research and diagnostic laboratory. Three contracted it while on duty at a check post designated for the entry of returnees. Though they had protective gear like gloves and masks, they contracted the virus. It's a serious issue. The government should examine how healthcare workers are contracting the virus," said a state committee member of the KGMOA.

Compared to the previous three months the state's chances of having community spread are high at this point due to factors like inflow of returnees, breaking the quarantine, easing of restrictions and false negative cases, he said.

"Among the positive cases, there are some whose source of infection is yet to be traced. There is no need to be apprehensive in talking about community transmission and the harm it could bring to society. As restrictions get eased, the break-the-chain strategy is being compromised. Social distancing is nowhere in sight. This spells trouble," added the officer.

The positive cases were reported from Palakkad (19), Kannur (16), Malappuram (8), Alappuzha (5), Kozhikode and Kasargod (four each), Kollam (three), Kottayam (two) and Wayanad (one). The healthcare workers who contracted the virus were from Palakkad (three) and two each from Kannur and Kozhikode.

One recovery each was reported from Kollam, Kottayam and Kasargod.

The new hotspot areas were Nagalassery in Palakkad, Chirakkal, Maloor, Kannur corporation, Payyanur municipality, Chembilod, Ayyankunnu and Kottayam Malabar in Kannur and Koruthodu in Kottayam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp