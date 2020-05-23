Kerala govt calls all-party meeting on May 27 to discuss COVID-19 prevention measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the opposition demand, the state government has called an all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 prevention measures and other related issues. The meet will be held on Wednesday through video conference.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala is unhappy that the government called the meeting without consulting him. However, he made it clear that the UDF will attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also called a joint meeting of MLAs and MPs from the state on Tuesday at 10.30 am. The meeting which will be held through video conference will have MPs and MLAs joining at the respective district collectorates. The UDF is also unhappy over the delay in convening a meeting of MPs and MLAs to discuss the issue.

The Opposition UDF had raised various demands including urgent measures to bring back expats from other countries and Keralites in other states. Welfare measures for those who lost their livelihoods and issues related to the quarantine will be discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting with MPs and MLAs, the government will discuss the scope of central assistance and requirements in each region for COVID-19 prevention.