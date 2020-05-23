No COVID-19 surge fears since we trust those who are returning, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that his government did not fear the return of Keralites from outside the state during an appearance on "Twitter town hall" on Saturday. The hour-long show saw the CM answering questions posed by Malayalees living in Kerala and outside.

CM Vijayan underlined why his government does not fear the influx of its people from other parts of the country and even abroad in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because we trust them. We are sure that they will adhere to the norms to avoid contact spreading of the pandemic," he said, adding that contact spreading cases were at a bare minimum in the state so far.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on #AskTheCM series in partnership with @TwitterIndia on COVID-19 efforts in the State. https://t.co/GUlSO6JfdU — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 23, 2020

The government is taking steps to ensure Kerala continues to remain a safe destination in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, CM Vijayan stated.

Companies world over are thinking about decentralisation of units in the wake of the pandemic. Kerala is focussing on the ease of doing business reforms to woo investments, the CM said.

ALSO SEE: