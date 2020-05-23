STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran ayurveda physician PK Warrier turns 99

The living legend of ayurveda school of medicine and the present managing trustee of the famed Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala P K Warrier turned 99 on Friday.

P K Warrier with his family

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The living legend of ayurveda school of medicine and the present managing trustee of the famed Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala PK Warrier turned 99 on Friday. The veteran physician celebrated the occasion at a small function at his Kailasamandiram house at Kottakkal in the presence of his close family members. A stickler for healthy lifestyle, Warrier is still active in the field and manages the day-to-day activities of the institution. “He is a pure vegetarian and has been practising yoga since childhood. Such a lifestyle helped him stay healthy even at this age,” said family members.

“His birthday has always been a simple affair. However, due to Covid- 19 restrictions, only very few people reached Kottakkal to greet him,” they said. After the death of his uncle and founder of the institution P S Warrier in 1944, his nephew P M Warrier took over as the chief physician of the Arya Vaidya Sala and became the first managing trustee of the charitable trust in 1944.

After P M Warrier’s sudden death in an air crash in 1953, his youngest brother P K Warrier took over. In recognition to his outstanding contributions in popularising the stream of medicine, the renowned ayurveda physician has been honoured with several awards and distinctions, including Padma Shri.

