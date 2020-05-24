Govt to convene all-party meet on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Opposition demand, the state government has called an all-party meeting to assess the third phase of Covid-19 preventive measures and other related issues. The meet will be held through video conferencing at 11 am on Wednesday. It is learnt that although Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is unhappy that the government called the meeting without consulting him, the UDF has no plans to boycott the same.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also called a joint meeting of MLAs and MPs from the state on Tuesday at 10.30 am. The meeting, which will be held through video conferencing, will have the participants joining from their respective district collectorates. The UDF is also unhappy over the delay in convening a meeting of MPs and MLAs to discuss the issue.

The Opposition UDF had raised various demands, including urgent measures to bring back expats from other countries and Keralites stranded in other states. Welfare measures for those who lost their livelihoods and issues related to quarantine will be discussed in the meeting. During the meeting with MPs and MLAs, the government will discuss the scope of central assistance and requirements in each region for Covid-19 prevention.

Pinarayi will speak at the all-party meet after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The chief minister will elaborate on the measures taken by the state government in this regard. The government wants to ensure the support of all political parties in its fight against Covid-19. Speaking at ‘Nam Munnoott’ - his weekly television programme, Pinarayi said the government is not at all reluctant to discuss these matters with the Opposition. “The Opposition is also part of this state. They also stand for the state’s welfare. The government is optimistic that the Opposition will also join hands for the state’s welfare, Pinarayi said.

“The Opposition front and political parties stand for the welfare of the state. So the government wants to take them into confidence on the way forward,” he clarified. “Nobody has any issues in calling the Opposition for a meeting. But they shouldn’t create an impression that there’s no point in calling them for a meet,” he said, referring to certain Opposition remarks in this regard.

“That’s not the Opposition’s duty. Nobody should move ahead with such a negative approach. What needs to be opposed, should be opposed. And if even an iota of what they say is right, the government is ready to accept the same,” he said. Pinarayi said it was an Opposition demand that an all-party meet be called. There are many people in the Opposition who think in a constructive manner. Only a few are exceptions, he added.

K Muraleedharan not to attend meet

Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, made it clear that he would not attend the joint meeting of MPs and MLAs called by the state chief minister. Rajmohan Unnithan, V K Sreekandan and K Sudhakaran have also intimated that they would not attend the meeting, said Muraleedharan.