STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Supporting traditional education or widening digital divide?

The upcoming academic year has proved to be a goldmine for online learning platforms.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The upcoming academic year has proved to be a goldmine for online learning platforms. While online learning was just a choice earlier, it has now become more of a necessity, thanks to anxious parents who are worried about their children’s performance in the absence of regular classes. 

Cashing in on the parent’s anxiety, expensive online learning platforms that offer classes beyond what is provided in schools, have mushroomed in the recent past. This has left children from underprivileged homes at a clear disadvantage. The online learning platforms rope in principals of leading schools and prompt them to canvas their product through schools. Recently, a slew of complaints has emerged against online learning apps. Besides being unaffordable for a large section of parents, these apps do not take into account the individual learning needs of children. In some cases, the learning apps instruct students to follow methods that are diametrically opposite to the methods taught in schools, creating confusion in young minds. 

“Students begin to compare instructors in the learning apps with teachers in their schools. The children also attempt to berate their teacher going by the standards of their online instructors. There have been numerous instances of student-teacher conflict due to such unnecessary comparisons,” said T P Jawad, a clinical psychologist based in Kozhikode. 

Creating haves and have-nots? 
Online learning apps have gained popularity at a time when recent surveys have shown that as many as 2.6 lakh students in the state do not have a computer, smartphone, TV or internet connection at home. According to education activist M Shajarkhan, the proliferation of online learning platforms will only widen the digital divide.

 “Already, surveys have shown that many students do not have access to the internet. Attempts to replace traditional learning with online mode will only result in a number of students being deprived of the benefit,” Shajarkhan cautioned. He also pointed out that such online tools should only be used as a supplementary resource. Social and life skills that students get from a school environment can never be provided in online instruction. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp