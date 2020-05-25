STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala households stealing power to shrug off burden of spiralling electricity bills

Sources in the KSEB Anti-Power Theft Squad told The New Indian Express that around 10 cases of theft are reported daily in each northern Kerala district, while the southern districts have fewer cases

Published: 25th May 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power cut

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the increase in electricity usage during the lockdown resulting in huge bills, the KSEB Anti-Power Theft Squad has discovered that many households are resorting to power theft to shrug off the burden.

Domestic users have raised complaints that the bills received for the lockdown period were far more than the amount usually charged. Justifying the rise, the KSEB attributed it to the drastic increase in tariff once the consumption goes beyond a set slab. Since people were forced to stay indoors, electricity consumption had gone above the usual slabs resulting in higher bill amounts.

However, the flip side of the increased electricity bill is that more people are resorting to power theft. Sources in the KSEB Anti-Power Theft Squad told The New Indian Express that around 10 cases of theft are reported daily from each district in northern Kerala, while the southern districts are returning fewer cases.

"The thefts are reported from domestic households as commercial and industrial establishments are yet to start functioning," sources said.

More cases would have been detected had site inspections been regular, KSEB sources said. KSEB activities, including inspections to check power theft, have been scaled down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. A senior official said that in hotspots, the KSEB is only ensuring uninterrupted power supply. All other work, including providing new connections, has been suspended.

"Our main focus is on providing supply and restoring it when there is any disruption. All other work is being done at a reduced level. Otherwise, the number of power theft cases could have gone up further," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala power bills electricity theft
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp