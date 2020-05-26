STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dengue, leptospirosis cases go up, triggers demand to strengthen spot mapping

As per statistics with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cell, 1037 dengue cases have been confirmed so far this year with two deaths.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

A street vendor sprinkles water on spinach in locked down Thiruvananthapuram on a hot Sunday afternoon.

A street vendor sprinkles water on spinach in locked down Thiruvananthapuram on a hot Sunday afternoon. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in dengue and leptospirosis cases after the summer rain has presented state health authorities with another challenge. While the focus has been on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, experts have urged health authorities to strengthen spot mapping to combat dengue and leptospirosis.

As per statistics with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cell, 1037 dengue cases have been confirmed so far this year with two deaths.

Four deaths have occurred due to leptospirosis until Sunday, with 229 confirmed cases being reported during the first five months. Over the past two days, five confirmed leptospirosis cases were reported from Thiruvanananthapuram (Karamana, Chettivilakam, Puthenthope, Thonnakkal and Marappalam), six from Kollam (Alayaman, Anchal, Yeroor and Madathara) and one from Kottayam (Thalayolaparambu).

Dr T Jacob John, emeritus professor at CMC Vellore and the brain behind the setting up of the Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases in Alappuzha, told The New Indian Express that the two epidemics can be contained with strict enforcement of the surveillance system.

ALSO READ | 9 healthcare workers infected in three days, Kerala has new worry

"The health department officials need to strengthen spot mapping. If there is more than one spot map, then surveillance has to be intensified. During the rainy season, people working in paddy fields and water bodies are prone to contracting leptospirosis as the urine of rodents is likely to mix in such places," he said.

Dr Jacob, who had submitted the Kerala Leptospirosis Elimination Programme (KLEP) during the former health minister P Sankaran's tenure in 2002, said the authorities have to determine the geographic areas too.

Last year, leptospirosis and dengue had accounted for 57 and 14 deaths respectively in Kerala.

However, District Surveillance Officer Dr Neena Rani said that there is no cause for panic and that the health department is monitoring the situation actively.

ALSO READ | An angel falls battling Covid-19 in Delhi

"Programme officers have been deputed to the affected areas for spot mapping. Squad work has also been initiated to contain dengue and leptospirosis. But due to summer rain, fogging wasn't effective. But we are relying on other methods like spraying. Hotspots have been identified with the help of Asha workers and biologists have already reported incidents," Dr Neena said.

Already, the district medical officers concerned have withdrawn health officials from COVID-19 duty to tackle other communicable diseases across the state.

ALSO SEE:

With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive in the state by the first week of June, the challenge to contain various epidemics remains high.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp