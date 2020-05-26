Dengue, leptospirosis cases go up, triggers demand to strengthen spot mapping

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in dengue and leptospirosis cases after the summer rain has presented state health authorities with another challenge. While the focus has been on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, experts have urged health authorities to strengthen spot mapping to combat dengue and leptospirosis.

As per statistics with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cell, 1037 dengue cases have been confirmed so far this year with two deaths.

Four deaths have occurred due to leptospirosis until Sunday, with 229 confirmed cases being reported during the first five months. Over the past two days, five confirmed leptospirosis cases were reported from Thiruvanananthapuram (Karamana, Chettivilakam, Puthenthope, Thonnakkal and Marappalam), six from Kollam (Alayaman, Anchal, Yeroor and Madathara) and one from Kottayam (Thalayolaparambu).

Dr T Jacob John, emeritus professor at CMC Vellore and the brain behind the setting up of the Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases in Alappuzha, told The New Indian Express that the two epidemics can be contained with strict enforcement of the surveillance system.

"The health department officials need to strengthen spot mapping. If there is more than one spot map, then surveillance has to be intensified. During the rainy season, people working in paddy fields and water bodies are prone to contracting leptospirosis as the urine of rodents is likely to mix in such places," he said.

Dr Jacob, who had submitted the Kerala Leptospirosis Elimination Programme (KLEP) during the former health minister P Sankaran's tenure in 2002, said the authorities have to determine the geographic areas too.

Last year, leptospirosis and dengue had accounted for 57 and 14 deaths respectively in Kerala.

However, District Surveillance Officer Dr Neena Rani said that there is no cause for panic and that the health department is monitoring the situation actively.

"Programme officers have been deputed to the affected areas for spot mapping. Squad work has also been initiated to contain dengue and leptospirosis. But due to summer rain, fogging wasn't effective. But we are relying on other methods like spraying. Hotspots have been identified with the help of Asha workers and biologists have already reported incidents," Dr Neena said.

Already, the district medical officers concerned have withdrawn health officials from COVID-19 duty to tackle other communicable diseases across the state.

With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive in the state by the first week of June, the challenge to contain various epidemics remains high.