Kerala plans to turn crisis into an opportunity: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having demonstrated an effective containment strategy, Kerala plans to turn the Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity. On the fourth anniversary of his government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday revealed a slew of measures to woo global investors to the state. The CM termed the state the “safest place in the world”. He also announced a timeline for the launch of key projects including K-Fon -- slated for December this year -- and 14 industrial parks. The government also plans to start ‘value and logistics parks’ at four centres in the state.

“When the Covid-19 crisis ends, there will be new possibilities and opportunities. The government views this as a chance to attract new investments and ventures,” he said.After the pandemic, he said, global businesses would shift from the practice of concentrating in a few countries. Kerala has already started steps to explore the emerging scenario.

The state has sent letters to Indian missions abroad seeking their support to pool in investments. A committee will be formed with the chief secretary as its chairman to advise the government on investment and business matters. Representatives of industry bodies in Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and the US will be included in the committee. Nominees of foreign companies having presence in the country will also be part of it.

The CM spoke in detail about the reforms brought in to make Kerala an investment-friendly destination. He said the government will also conduct large-scale farming activities and massive sapling-planting simultaneously with Covid-control measures. Various development programmes will also resume without waiting for the end of the pandemic. Pinarayi said his government had implemented development programmes despite back-to-back disasters hitting the state, starting with Cyclone Ockhi in 2017.

4-yr-progress card

2,19,154 homes built under Life Mission

Rs 2,450 cr: Punargraham project to build homes for fishers

1.43 lakh title deeds distributed; target is 2 lakh

380 km: Length of rivers revived as part of Haritha Keralam

Rs 50,000 cr: Projects to be implemented outside the budget

Rs 54,391 cr: KIIFB-approved projects

Rs 23,409 cr: Welfare pension distributed

100 women recruited for the first time to the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services

4,752 schools became IT enabled

14,000 schools were provided broadband internet connection

Chennithala terms LDF govt a disaster

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday dubbed the LDF government as a disaster while responding to tall claims made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the development front as his government completed four years. Chennithala, who also turned 64 on the day, told reporters at his official Cantonment House here that the government will be forced to renew its pledge to voters during the remainder of its term.

The Congress leader, while sounding upbeat on an excellent showing by the Opposition UDF in the forthcoming local body polls, accused the government of complete inaction on the Rebuild Kerala initiative launched in the wake of the flood havoc.