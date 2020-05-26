Locker with Rs 60 lakh in banned Rs 1,000 notes found in well

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Finding treasures is only heard about by most of the people in their lives but residents of Thalakkattupayyur in Kunnamkulam were in for a surprise on Sunday, not a pleasant one though, as a locker was found in a well in a person’s compound. It had bundles of banned `1,000 currency notes with a face value of around `60 lakh. Purathur Thomas had hired some labourers to clean the unused well which is an yearly practice. While cleaning the well, the labourers found something heavy hidden at the bottom of the well. As they lifted it up, it was a locker made of steel.

Soon, Thomas informed the police. With the help of local residents, the locker was lifted out of the well and taken to a mechanic to cut it open. Muralidharan, who runs a workshop in Kunnamkulam, said, “When we opened it, we could find currency notes which were in a degraded state and nothing much was legible.”

According to Kunnamkulam CI Suresh K G, upon further examination, it was found that the box contained banned `1,000 notes. “We couldn’t trace the locker’s owner, but efforts are on to decipher the serial numbers of the notes. A suo motu case has been registered,” he said. As per police, the locker seems to have been dumped by someone during the time of demonetisation to avoid detection by law-enforcement agencies.