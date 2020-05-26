Violation of guidelines marks resumption of domestic flights

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the skies over Kerala opened up for domestic flights on Monday after more than two months, it is the violation of majority of guidelines — both inside and outside the airport — issued by Kerala ahead of the resumption of domestic flights, rather than huge enthusiasm which marked the maiden flight. Harikrishnan Shah, marketing professional with Wipro in Bangaluru, boarded the IndiGo flight with a lot of anxiety as he thought of the serpentine formalities at the airport, especially since Kochi is the receiving airport.

But Harikrishnan was in for a major surprise when he arrived at Kochi airport since there was no major health check other than the routine check using a flash thermometer. The officials had verified the domestic pass issued by the state government during the time of registration on Covid-19 Jagratha portal. Though the government order mentioned the need to disinfect the luggage of inbound passengers, no such disinfection was carried out in the presence of pax either in Bengaluru or Kochi airport.

The guidelines also mentioned that all persons entering the state shall remain in home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. If the local self-government institution (LSGI) concerned has not confirmed the availability of home quarantine on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal before they reach the destination airport, they will be sent to institutional quarantine in the district concerned till the LSGI concerned confirms the availability of home quarantine facility.

But Shah of Kaduppasserry in Thrissur, Harikrishnan’s father, said nobody contacted him seeking details of home quarantine facilities arranged in the house until his son was brought back home. A couple of hours after Harikrishnan got back home, two calls were received -- one from Covid cell and other from the office of the local health authorities. The first caller explained to him the measures to be taken during quarantine, while the second caller asked if he has a bath attached facility and other amenities in the house. But no officials turned up to check if the facilities he claimed to have in the house are indeed true, he said.