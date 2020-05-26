STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Violation of guidelines marks resumption of domestic flights

Harikrishnan was in for a major surprise when he arrived at Kochi airport since there was no major health check other than the routine check using a flash thermometer.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A family reaches Kochi airport wearing safety masks on Sunday

For representative purposes. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the skies over Kerala opened up for domestic flights on Monday after more than two months, it is the violation of majority of guidelines — both inside and outside the airport — issued by Kerala ahead of the resumption of domestic flights, rather than huge enthusiasm which marked the maiden flight. Harikrishnan Shah, marketing professional with Wipro in Bangaluru, boarded the IndiGo flight with a lot of anxiety as he thought of the serpentine formalities at the airport, especially since Kochi is the receiving airport.

But  Harikrishnan was in for a major surprise when he arrived at Kochi airport since there was no major health check other than the routine check using a flash thermometer. The officials had verified the domestic pass issued by the state government during the time of registration on Covid-19 Jagratha portal. Though the government order mentioned the need to disinfect the luggage of inbound passengers, no such disinfection was carried out in the presence of pax either in Bengaluru or Kochi airport. 

The guidelines also mentioned that all persons entering the state shall remain in home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival.  If the local self-government institution (LSGI) concerned has not confirmed the availability of home quarantine on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal before they reach the destination airport, they will be sent to institutional quarantine in the district concerned till the LSGI concerned confirms the availability of home quarantine facility.  

But Shah of Kaduppasserry in Thrissur, Harikrishnan’s father, said nobody contacted him seeking details of home quarantine facilities arranged in the house until his son was brought back home. A couple of hours after Harikrishnan got back home, two calls were received -- one from Covid cell and other from the office of the local health authorities. The first caller explained to him the measures to be taken during quarantine, while the second caller asked if he has a bath attached facility and other amenities in the house. But no officials turned up to check if the facilities he claimed to have in the house are indeed true, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp