BevQ deal to bleed Bevco, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems the BevQ app controversy, which saw the opposition Congress and the CPM at loggerheads once again after the Sprinklr row, refuses to die down. On Tuesday, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked the state government to publish the details regarding the selection of Fair Code, the Kochi-based startup, to develop the app and the cost-sharing deal between company and the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco).

Releasing a document signed by the state government and bar owners regarding the BevQ app, Chennaithala alleged that it’s the startup company, and not Bevco as claimed earlier, that will walkaway with 50 paisa for every token generated for liquor sales. Refuting the allegations, Bevco said the money generated through the token sales will not entirely be paid to the app developer.

But it will be used to meet the expense related to monthly fee of the solution provider, rent for Amazon cloud which hosts the virtual queue system by C-DIT, SMS charges to telecom providers and Bevco’s own other expenses. Bevco said it has to pay the rates of various agencies in advance to ensure the smooth functioning of the system.