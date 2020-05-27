In a first in India, speech and hearing impaired man professes in Holy Cross Society

By Express News Service

TAMIL NADU: In a historical and rare event, Joseph Thermadom made his First Religious Profession today at Holy Cross Novitiate, Yercaud (TN). Joseph is the first Indian from the deaf and dumb community to take relgious vows.

Joseph, the first Holy Cross recruit from the deaf and dumb community hails from Ernakulam-Angamaly, Kerala. He was born deaf to his hearing parents Mr. Thomas and Mrs. Rosy Thermadom.

Along with his brother who is also deaf, Joseph received school education in Mumbai. Joseph felt his calling to become a priest rather early, but could not proceed due to various circumstances.

Undeterrd, he went on receiving a religious formation under Dominican Missionaries for the Deaf Apostolate, USA. Having completed his Philosophical and Theogical studies he returned to India.

Joseph came in contact with the Holy Cross Fathers through their Ministry for the Deaf. Having expressed his desire to join their ministry, he was received at Aymanam Holy Cross community in 2017 as a come-and-see member.

After completing a year of Novitiate at Yercaud, Joseph made his First Religious Vows on 25th May, 2020.

God be praised for this unique vocation. Joseph is, God willing, soon to become the first Indian deaf and mute priest. Let’s uphold him in our prayer.