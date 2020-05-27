STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MPs, MLAs offer support to govt

The state will take steps to ensure educational facilities for the kids of expat returnees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will take steps to ensure educational facilities for the kids of expat returnees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The Union Government will soon ensure more flights to bring back expats from various countries, he added. Pinarayi made it clear that the government is not against bringing back people from red zones.

In a video conference with MPs and MLAs to discuss Covid-19 prevention measures, the chief minister urged the legislators to provide necessary guidance to local body representatives. Irrespective of parties, MPs and MLAs offered support to the government’s activities, he said. “Most of them shared the opinion that the state should move forward in a united manner. There were also suggestions from people’s representatives that would be given serious consideration,” he said.

Inter-district water transport will be permitted along with inter-district bus services. Lack of facilities for Keralites working abroad to later return to their respective workplaces, too has been brought to the Centre’s attention. Pinarayi said there is no need for concern about those who wish to return from abroad, as the Centre has agreed to operate more flights. 

 Ward-level committees led by ward members along with panchayat-level committees would function to monitor all related activities. The chief minister urged the legislators to guide these panels. Responding to questions about complaints that many of the MLAs didn’t get time to speak, Pinarayi said only leaders spoke at the meeting. “It’s natural. Only leaders of political parties spoke at the meet. It’s like the assembly session. It won’t be feasible to have everyone speaking at the meet,” he said. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former CM Oommen Chandy and ministers attended the meet.

Special approach
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala pointed out the need to adopt a special approach regarding those coming from containment and red zones. The government assured him that the matter would be looked into, while making it clear that it is not against bringing back people from red zones.

Didn’t attend meet, says Muraleedharan

T’Puram: Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan attended the meeting of MPs and MLAs on Tuesday, the latter denied the same. Speaking to a private television channel, the union minister said he did not attend the meeting.  He said he had got an intimation about the meeting through WhatsApp at 4pm on Monday. “I got the intimation as a WhatsApp message to my personal staff. It was a general notice and hence treated accordingly. Since I didn’t get any official communication for the meeting, I didn’t attend it,” said Muraleedharan.“Kerala is not an independent republic,” he added.

State president of BJP K Surendran said the government did not officially invite the Union minister to the meeting. Earlier, the CM said though Muraleedharan attended, he left the meeting a bit early as he had to attend another meet. “We thought after listening to the suggestions, he would respond on what the Centre has to say on these issues. We expected him to speak about these matters, but since he had to leave early, it couldn’t be done,” Pinarayi said.

