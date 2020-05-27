‘No evidence’: Man accused of killing daughter walks free

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Manjeri Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted Rajan, who was accused of murdering his daughter Athira on her wedding eve in an alleged act of honour killing. The court observed there was not enough evidence to prove Rajan was guilty as all eyewitnesses in the case — Rajan’s wife, son, brother, sister and brother-in-law — turned hostile in court.

Prosecutor Advocate C Vasu said he would decide on an appeal after receiving the copy of the judgment. “Such heinous crimes should not happen again. But we cannot do anything against the eyewitnesses taking a different stand in court,” he said. The incident took place on March 22, 2018.

The girl was working in the dialysis centre of Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital. She was in love with a Dalit jawan. Athira’s family initially opposed the marriage, but later relented and gave consent for the wedding. The wedding was scheduled for March 23. Rajan, a painter by professional who was still not happy with the marriage, had a quarrel with Athira and he allegedly stabbed her to death.