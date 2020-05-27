Now, returning NRKs will have to pay for institutional quarantine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expatriates returning to the state will have to pay for seven days’ institutional quarantine from now on. About the economically weaker section of expatriates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that institutional quarantine at affordable rates would be provided for them. “Lakhs of people are coming from abroad. The state government cannot afford to provide institutional quarantine for all of them,” Pinarayi said in response to a query on why payment was being insisted for institutional quarantine.

The government will exercise caution while receiving people who come from areas with high spread of Covid-19, Pinarayi said. Insistence on registration on the state government portal is important to ensure proper medical checks and quarantine.

The chief minister said entry passes for people from other states was being misused by some people, including construction labourers from Tamil Nadu to enter Kerala. He said the government will take strict action in such cases. “Those who enter the state without registration will be fined. Compulsory quarantine of 28 days will be imposed on such people,” he added.