Senior IAS officer Vishwas Mehta is new chief secretary of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IAS officer Vishwas Mehta has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Kerala. Dr Mehta, who's now Additional Chief Secretary (Home), will assume office on June 1. The incumbent chief secretary Tom Jose is set to retire on May 31.

The state cabinet on Wednesday issued its nod for major bureaucratic reshuffle. Senior bureaucrat TK Jose, who's now PWD secretary, will be the new Home secretary.

In another significant development, Revenue Secretary V Venu, who was on a confrontation path with the state government, has been moved out of the revenue department. Venu has been made Secretary, State Planning Board. A Jayathilak has been made Revenue Secretary.

A number of District Collectors have also been transferred. Thiruvananthapuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan has been moved out. It's learnt that recent controversies related to various issues led to the decision.

K Gopalakrishnan has been appointed as Malappuram Collector. Navjyoth Khosa will be the new District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram.

Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana has been made Kottayam District Collector. Ishitha Roy has been made Agricultural Production Commissioner.