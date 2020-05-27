STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Turned away by 2 Medical College Hospitals citing Covid-19 rush, heart patient moves HC

He was again rushed to the MCH on March 26 after he developed severe palpitation and hypertension.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the principal and medical superintendent of the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital to review the medical condition of a cardiac patient who was allegedly denied treatment by two medical colleges on the ground that priority is being given to Covid-19 patients at present.Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on a petition filed by R Radhakrishnan, a tailor from Kollam, alleging denial of medical treatment and his right to life.

When the case came up for hearing, the government pleader informed the court that the Department of Cardiology at the Alappuzha MCH will review the petitioner’s condition and take appropriate follow-up action.S K Adhithyan, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that when Radhakrishnan felt palpitation and uneasiness on January 2, he was rushed to the district hospital in Kollam. He was diagnosed with coronary artery disease with angina. The doctors advised him to take treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, when he went to Thiruvananthapuram MCH in March, he has turned away, saying that priority was given to Covid-19 patients then. 

He was again rushed to the MCH on March 26 after he developed severe palpitation and hypertension. Though the petitioner was willing to undergo the bypass surgery, the medical college authorities once again turned him away with the same reply. On April 6, he felt severe chest pain and uneasiness multiple times and was taken to the Travancore Medical College Hospital, Thattamala, Kollam where the doctors advised him to undergo coronary artery bypass grafting at the earliest, for which they demanded `10 lakh, the petitioner alleged.

He informed the hospital that being a member of a below poverty line family, he could not afford to pay such a high fee and got himself discharged from the hospital. When his son met cardiologists at the Alappuzha MCH with his medical records, he was advised to come back after the lockdown period. 
Radhakrishnan was rushed to the Alappuzha MCH on April 24 with severe palpitation and loss of balance. Though he had insisted then on immediate medical intervention, the medical college authorities were not willing to do a surgery for removing the blocks in the artery and was forcibly discharged on April 26.
The petitioner contended that the medical college authorities have violated his right to life as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution by denying him access to the healthcare system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid coronavirus covid lockdown Kerala
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp