Use electronic medium to produce accused, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Registrar-General has written to the State Police Chief directing him to ask the police personnel to produce accused persons before magistrates through electronic video linkage facility, even if it is for the first time. According to the memorandum issued by the Registrar, incidents have been reported from several parts of the state, wherein the accused produced before the magistrate were later tested positive for Covid-19.

The magistrates concerned were forced to go in quarantine. In view of the spread of the pandemic, magistrate and the court staff are becoming more vulnerable to the disease, it stated. The High Court also directed that the magistrates and special judges, before whom the accused are produced after arrest either under a warrant or not, may allow the production of the accused through electronic linkage or appropriate electronic medium.