Chengayi robot, a frontline Covid fighter at Kozhikode MCH

The robot was purchased from the students of Vimal Jyothi at a cost of Rs 45,000, sourced from A Pradeep Kumar MLA's asset development fund.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 'CHENGAYI', the robot, is hard at work in the Covid ward of the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kozhikode. In addition to going from bed to bed serving food and medicines to Covid patients, the machine also helps the latter communicate with the hospital staff using the special display facility attached to it.

Developed by the students of Vimal Jyothi Engineering College, Chemperi, the robot helps health workers minimise contact with patients, in turn reducing the possibility of them contracting the coronavirus. The service becomes especially relevant considering the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for
healthcare workers in the state. The innovation was first successfully introduced at the Covid hospital in Anjarakandi.

The robot was purchased from the students of Vimal Jyothi at a cost of Rs 45,000, sourced from A Pradeep Kumar MLA's asset development fund. The MLA handed over the robot to the authorities of the GMCH in a function held at the hospital on Friday.

"At present, the hospital isn't handling any serious Covid patient who requires direct intervention from the medical staff. Hence, the robot's service comes in very handy. This way, we could save several PPEs, in addition to the time and efforts of the medical staff," GMCH isolation ward in-charge Dr Kuriakose said.

"We have already received positive reports regarding the performance of the robot at the Anjarakandi hospital. We hope we get the same kind of benefits out of it as well. Similar robot were used in countries like China. It is great that our hospitals are also getting such facilities. Here, the patients can also talk
directly to the robot, which is an added advantage," he said.

The authorities at the GMCH said that facilities have already been made to disinfect the robot every time it returns after handing over food and medicines to a Covid patient.
 

