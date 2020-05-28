STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM urges all to be Covid warriors, ensure people stick to quarantine

The CM called upon the people to become Covid-19 warriors.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the leaders of parties who attended the meeting expressed satisfaction over the government’s steps for controlling the pandemic spread. “The participants made several good suggestions. The government will consider them seriously,” he said at the evening press meet. Various party representatives raised the issue of levying quarantining charge from expatriate returnees. “There is no room for apprehension. The government will protect the poor. The government stand is to charge those who can afford it,” he said. The details will be announced later.

The CM called upon the people to become Covid-19 warriors. They should inform health workers about quarantine violations in their areas. People should also advise the violators Those sent to home quarantine should not visit any other place or meet anyone on the way. 

Strict action will be taken against those sneaking into the state without registering on the government portal. There is no compromise on online registration.  The chief minister said that worship centres cannot be opened now since controlling devotees would be difficult. The government has already decided to increase the number of daily tests for Covid-19 to 3,000. 

Sunday lockdown
This Sunday will be observed as the sanitation day to prevent rain-related illnesses. All people should engage in cleaning their house premises and public places. The CM said strict action will be taken against fake campaigns. He cited a case in Alappuzha where fake news was doing the rounds that a youth violated quarantine and visited several places. 

Police volunteers: The project to engage youths as police volunteers will begin on Thursday. They will participate in the motorcycle brigade to check quarantine violations and welfare activities of the Janamaithri police in containment zones. 

Other decisions

Police surveillance will be in place at liquor outlets
Trial will not be allowed at cloth stores
Retirement functions should be simple
No celebration to mark the end of SSLC, HSE exams

