Colleges all set to begin online classes from June 1

Close on the heels of schools, higher educational institutions in the state are also set to adopt online mode of instruction.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of schools, higher educational institutions in the state are also set to adopt online mode of instruction. The Higher Education Department has given a set of guidelines to ensure online classes are conducted in colleges from the beginning of next month till the academic atmosphere returns to normal.

The Directorate of Technical Education has already issued a circular directing engineering colleges to reopen on June 1 for teachers to devise options for converting the instruction to online mode. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told TNIE that a similar order will be issued soon by the Directorate of Collegiate Education for arts and science colleges as well.

“Colleges will be directed to take steps for a transition to the online instruction mode. Universities will ensure online classes are carried out seriously and with maximum student participation,” Jaleel said.As per the Higher Education Department’s proposal, online classes will be held from 8.30am to 1.30pm from June 1. The classes will be conducted by teachers from home using online platforms. For students who do not have access to the classes in real time, recorded videos of the classes will  be uploaded to video sharing platforms such as YouTube. 

Jaleel said the afternoon time can be utilised by students for enrolling in open online courses and by teachers to carry out research activities or to pursue online courses. “The online mode of instruction is not a complete replacement of the traditional classroom but an attempt to ensure some sort of academic activity is carried out in higher educational institutions,” he said.

