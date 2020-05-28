STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

MP seeks Rs 10L aid for deceased expats’ kin

The state government’s decision to charge a fee from expatriates for quarantine facilities is inhuman, UDF convener Benny Behanan has said.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s decision to charge a fee from expatriates for quarantine facilities is inhuman, UDF convener Benny Behanan has said. He also urged the government to disburse a minimum ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each non-resident Keralite who expired in the Gulf countries due to the Covid-19. “As many as 103 persons have lost their lives in the Gulf region alone. The state government has the moral responsibility to provide financial aid to their families,” Behanan said in Kochi on Wednesday.

He claimed the amount for the compensation will only be half the fund spent by the government for organising the Loka Kerala Sabha twice. “The decision that the expatriates would have to pay for the quarantine facilities has exposed the real face of Pinarayi Vijayan. The government should facilitate the flight journey and quarantine of those returning,” the UDF convener added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp