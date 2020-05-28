STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oppn parties call for more tests, free quarantine

The Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded the government to raise the number of Covid-19 tests, at the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:40 AM

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded the government to raise the number of Covid-19 tests, at the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said 100 tests should be conducted for a population of 1 lakh everyday. BJP state secretary K Surendran criticised the government for testing less number of people to claim that the pandemic is under control in the state.  

Chennithala called for free quarantine facility for all expatriate returnees, except for those in the high income group. IUML general secretary K P A Majeed asked the government to take proactive steps to bring back pregnant women, the sick and amnesty beneficiaries from the West Asian countries. He also accused the government of denying permission to chartered flights planned by NRK organisations. 

The BJP asked the government to provide free quarantine to all expatriate returnees. Surendran said existing facilities needed improvement. It also demanded `2,500 aid to the poor families in the state.  
Chennithala raised eight other demands including more data transparency in control measures.

Comments

