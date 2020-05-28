STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive cases breach 1,000 mark in Kerala; 445 active

State adds 100 new cases every two days as more Keralites have started returning | 40 new cases reported on Wednesday | Of them, 37 came from outside

Published: 28th May 2020

With cases increasing in Kerala as more people arrive from abroad and other states wearing mask gains even more importance.

With cases increasing in Kerala as more people arrive from abroad and other states wearing mask gains even more importance. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported 40 new Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday taking the total number of infected persons to 1,003. There are 10 new Covid-19 cases in Kasaragod, eight in Palakkad, seven in Alappuzha, four in Kollam, three each in Pathanamthitta and Wayanad, two each in Kozhikode and Ernakulam and one in Kannur.The trend shows the state adds at least 100 new cases every two days as more people have started coming from outside. Among the new cases, 37 came from outside while the remaining three (two from Kollam and one from Palakkad) were infected due to contact. As of Wednesday, the state had 445 cases under treatment.

The number of Covid cases reported from people coming from Maharashtra continues to be high. With the addition of 16 new cases, the total number of infected persons who returned from Maharashtra reached 88. It is followed by 76 cases from Tamil Nadu and 36 from Karnataka so far. There are three cases that turned positive among people who returned from Delhi and one each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. As many as 141 foreign returnees have tested positive so far. There were nine such cases reported on Wednesday.

Ten people recovered on Wednesday. They include seven from Malappuram and two from Kannur. A total of 552 people have recovered from the disease. The number of people under home or institutional quarantine has crossed one lakh while the number of people admitted in hospital is inching closer to 1,000. With the number of cases rising, the number of hotspots has also risen to 81. Thirteen new hotspots- 10 in Palakkad and three in Thiruvananthapuram- have been added to the list. 

Pinarayi warns of action against quarantine violation
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke of tough measures against people violating home quarantine norms after a series of such incidents came to the notice. Police have registered cases against 38 people on Wednesday. Close to 500 people have made such violations between May 4 and 25. As many as 453 people will face action. Pinarayi said the neighbours and technology have helped in assisting the enforcement agencies to find the violators. “It shows our effectiveness in implementing and monitoring home quarantine in the state. It has a major role in containing the spread of disease,” he said. As many as   3,261 people were found not wearing masks on Wednesday.He also stressed the need to maintain self-discipline during home quarantine.

V Muraleedharan was invited for meeting: CM
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday reiterated that Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan was invited for Tuesday’s video conference with MLAs and MPs in the state. He was responding to the minister’s statement that he was not invited for the meeting. Pinarayi told reporters that the link for participating in the conference was provided to the minister’s private secretary and the online link to Muraleedharan’s office was established for the meeting. Pinarayi said the minister’s personal staff had informed the government that Muraleedharan would not be present for the entire duration of the meeting. 

