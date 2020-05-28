Relief camps to house inmates separately as per Covid norms

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: With the monsoon season just around the corner, the state machinery is brainstorming ways to maintain the Covid protocol during rain-related emergencies. The biggest challenge involves keeping the protocol in relief camps where thousands of people from flood-prone areas need to be housed. Should Kerala witness floods for a third consecutive year, things could go completely out of control amid the pandemic, sources said. Last year, as many as 2.87 lakh people were shifted to 1,318 flood-relief camps and 1,038 villages were declared as flood/landslide-affected across the state.

According to a top bureaucrat in northern Kerala, people who need to be shifted to relief camps will be categorised into four: families, those above 50 years of age, those having fever, and those who are Covid positive.“Relief camps will be arranged as per these categories. Covid patients will be kept in isolation. More camps will definitely be required this time. To abide by the Covid protocol, plenty of makeshift toilets also have to be built,” the bureaucrat.

‘Move to kin’s house’

According to Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla, the district administration’s strategy is to encourage more people from flood-prone areas to shift to their relatives’ houses. “We can accommodate the rest in relief camps adhering to Covid protocol. All cases of viral fevers should be tested for Covid as well,” she said. The process of talking to people living in low-lying areas has commenced in Wayanad. Last year, the district witnessed a massive landslide at Puthumala in Meppadi which claimed 17 lives.

More buildings being identified

Vadakara tahsildar Raveendran K K said all village offices have been instructed to identify more buildings to function as relief camps this time. “Lodges, auditoriums and other buildings should be identified,” he said. “But all these are easier said than done. A third consecutive flood or a spike in the number of Covid cases is enough to derail the plans. The three-month period from June will be decisive for the state, fighting Covid and the monsoon fury at the same time,” said a deputy collector on condition of anonymity.

Categorisation of relief-camp inmates

Persons who need to be shifted with family

Persons above 50 years of age

Persons having fever

Persons who are Covid positive (will be isolated)