Snakebite murder: Divorce demand led Sooraj to murder wife Uthra

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The parents of Uthra, who died of a snakebite allegedly stage-managed by her husband, on Wednesday said they sought her divorce from Sooraj after the couple got into a fight at his house in Adoor in January. The fear that he would have to return the dowry prompted Sooraj to kill his wife, they alleged.

After they got into a serious fight, Uthra’s father and her cousin reached Sooraj’s house to take her and the couple’s 13-month-old son with them.

“Sooraj promised us he would work on the marriage. But now it is clear he had feared he would have to return the 96 sovereigns of gold, Rs 5 lakh and a car,” said Uthra’s mother. During interrogation, Sooraj revealed he comitted the crime to get her money and property, said Crime Branch DySP A Ashokan, investigation officer.