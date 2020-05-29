CPM workers threaten officials at Vandiperiyar police station

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A group of CPM workers on Wednesday created a ruckus at the Vandiperiyar police station and openly threatened the cops, after the officials who were on Covid prevention duty booked a DYFI worker for flouting lockdown rules. His bike was also seized.

The incident happened on Wednesday by 3pm. After the officials took the DYFI worker’s motorbike into custody and imposed a fine of `1,000 on him for driving bike without a helmet and not wearing a face mask, a group of CPM men led by district secretariat member R Thilakan and Peermade area secretary G Vijayanandh arrived at the station and threatened the cops.

Later the police took a case against Vijayanadh, Thilakan and Renil for obstructing officials on duty. Meanwhile Thilakan said he along with other workers had only questioned the official’s act of taking the party worker’s bike into custody without registering a case against him. “The cops were exacting vengeance over an issue that occurred in the past,” he said.