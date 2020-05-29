STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts don’t rule out community spread

While CM denies 3rd stage of virus transmission, Health Dept gears up to take more steps like widening testing ambit

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculation on whether or not community transmission of Covid-19 has taken place in the state – with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself saying it has not, yet – the government has been asked to take adequate steps assuming that this has happened.

The state expert committee on Covid-19 has given an advice of this nature. In a report it presented to the CM, the committee also said it cannot be stated without a doubt that community transmission has not occurred in the state.

Meanwhile, the Health Department is set to initiate a slew of steps, including widening the ambit of the sentinel surveillance programme and carrying out testing among those arriving with flu-like symptoms at health centres and others to verify whether the outbreak has entered the dreaded third stage – that of community transmission. 

“On one hand, members of groups having high social exposure are testing positive for Covid-19. On the other, there are 29 cases whose source of infection remains untraceable. The developments are enough to trigger the doubt that virus transmission has entered the third stage,” said an officer with the state rapid response cell for Covid-19. 

However, the Health Department believes that only through testing can this be ascertained. “It has been decided to widen the ambit of sentinel surveillance. It will now include local body members, volunteers and others,” said a health department official. 

