High water levels in dams: HC seeks govt’s response

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday sought the view of the state government and the KSEB on a suo motu writ petition on the rise in water levels in dams. Initiating the proceedings based on a letter written by Justice Devan Ramachandran to Chief Justice S Manikumar, the court also ordered to implead the KSDMA as a respondent in the case. In his letter, the judge had alleged that water levels in dams were not properly regulated.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Centre likely to retain limited role and allow states have more say after Lockdown 4.0
COVID-19 deaths per million in Mumbai, Ahmedabad more than 25 times the national average
DD News shifts operations to Khelgaon after employee tests positive for COVID-19 posthumously
Death toll due to cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal now 98: CM Mamata Banerjee
Astrologer Bejan Daruwala passes away in Ahmedabad