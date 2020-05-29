High water levels in dams: HC seeks govt’s response

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday sought the view of the state government and the KSEB on a suo motu writ petition on the rise in water levels in dams. Initiating the proceedings based on a letter written by Justice Devan Ramachandran to Chief Justice S Manikumar, the court also ordered to implead the KSDMA as a respondent in the case. In his letter, the judge had alleged that water levels in dams were not properly regulated.