No community transmission yet: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of criticism against the Kerala model from some corners, including that of Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back reiterating that the model stands out due to the cooperation of the people and the government. And that was the reason why the state has been garnering global attention, he said.

He also said through effective sentinel surveillance, the state government had ensured there is no community transmission. “However, going by the current situation, we can’t be sure there won’t be community spread later. Kerala has the least number of people getting infected through contact,” he said. In an apparent response to Muraleedharan who listed out faults in the state’s Covid control measures, Pinarayi alleged that deliberate attempts are being made by some to portray Kerala’s fight against Covid-19 in a poor light. He, however, refused to name anyone.

Pinarayi said the state has been following ICMR guidelines in its totality. The union health ministry itself had appreciated Kerala’s Covid control measures, in addition to stating that other states too would be familiarised with the Kerala model, he said. The chief minister reiterated that fake campaigns and allegations of data cover-up cannot hinder the progress made by Kerala.

Do not hike fees: CM warns private schools

T’Puram: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a stern warning to unaided, private schools against steeply hiking fees for the upcoming academic year. “No schools should increase fees. Private institutions should not create hardship for students and parents during the crisis.

Fake Bevco app: Non-bailable charge to be invoked, says CM

T’Puram : Non-bailable charges would be invoked against those who hoisted a fake Bevco app online before the official BevQ app was launched, the CM said. The high-tech crime enquiry cell at the police headquarters has been entrusted to hold an inquiry into the incident, he said.