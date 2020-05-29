STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oommen Chandy lashes out at govt extravagance

on the other side leaflets worth Rs 2.5 crore explaining the strides made by the Left government are currently getting ready in three presses.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:32 AM

AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a hard-hitting article released to the media, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy alleged that on one side when his successor Pinarayi Vijayan claims that there is no celebration on his four years in office, on the other side leaflets worth Rs 2.5 crore explaining the strides made by the Left government are currently getting ready in three presses.

Chandy claimed that these leaflets titled ‘plenitude, safe, secure’ having 75 lakh copies are currently getting printed using money from the exchequer and they will be distributed during the party’s door-to-door campaign. Chandy demanded to know whether such kind of extravagance cannot be avoided.

He vented his ire on the chief minister for sidelining the issues of NRKs. He demanded that free quarantine facilities be provided to them. After initially promising 2.5 lakh quarantine facilities for NRKs, the CM retracted his promise and this has not kept him in good stead, he said.

Oommen Chandy
Coronavirus
