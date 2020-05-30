Kerala to revise fever protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s fever protocol will be revised by including Covid-19 in the list of diseases having fever symptom, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “Those coming to hospital with fever complaint will be separated at the hospital entrance and would be seated separately,” he said. The chief minister said the number of deaths between January 1 and May 15 this year was 73,155.

This is 20,562 less than previous year’s 93,717 deaths in the corresponding period in the previous year. “The state’s first Covid-19 case was reported in January-end. The figures would have been different if there was community spread of the pandemic,” he said.The chief minister asked people to take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases in the wake of the rainy season.